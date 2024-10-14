Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Dedicated Sindhi Language Channel

The Supreme Court ruled against a petition filed by the NGO Sindhi Sangat, seeking to launch a 24-hour Sindhi language channel on Doordarshan. The plea was previously dismissed by the Delhi High Court, and the top court upheld this decision, suggesting alternative ways to preserve the Sindhi language.

Headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the bench stated that while the NGO's proposal was considered, the court found no legal or constitutional right enforcing such a channel's allocation. The petition was deemed 'misplaced' as there is no obligation under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, mandating a dedicated Sindhi channel.

Prasar Bharati's response highlighted the rationality of its current programming, sufficient to meet the 'adequate coverage' standards by including Sindhi language content on existing channels DD Girnar, DD Rajasthan, and DD Sahyadri, covering regions with significant Sindhi populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)