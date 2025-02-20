Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Action on Special Juvenile Police Units' Functionality

The Delhi High Court demands responses from the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police regarding the compliance of Special Juvenile Police Units with the Juvenile Justice Act. This follows a public interest litigation highlighting vacancies in these units, urging for updated reports on their staffing and function.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the compliance of Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, in every district of Delhi.

The PIL, filed by Alpha Phiris Dayal through advocate Robin Raju, raises concerns about the incomplete constitution of SJPUs, crucial for child protection, in line with the 2015 Juvenile Justice Act. The bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, set April 30, 2025, for the next hearing.

The petition emphasizes Supreme Court and High Court rulings highlighting the need for prioritizing children's welfare, citing legislative responses to child abuse. It underscores that effective SJPUs are vital to address rising crimes involving minors and calls for updated status reports on these units' composition in each Delhi district.

