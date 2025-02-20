Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns Arrest of UNLF Chief in Major Legal Vindication

The Delhi High Court has invalidated the arrest of Thockchom Shyamjai Singh and his associates, citing procedural lapses. Charged with fomenting unrest in Manipur, their arrest was deemed unconstitutional due to inadequate documentation. The ruling also quashed subsequent court orders related to their detention.

  • India

In a significant legal decision, the Delhi High Court has overturned the arrest of Thockchom Shyamjai Singh, identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the self-proclaimed army chief of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF). Singh, along with Laimayum Anand Sharma and Salam Ibomcha Meitei, were apprehended in March 2024. They faced accusations of participating in a transnational conspiracy, orchestrated by foreign-based leaders of terror groups, aimed at exploiting the ethnic unrest in Manipur to carry out terrorist attacks.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that the NIA did not fulfill the legal requirement of providing written grounds for the arrests, leading to the invalidation of the March 13 arrests. The court also annulled the remand order dated March 14 and subsequent orders issued by the Special Court.

The core argument from the petitioners was based on non-compliance with Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, combined with Section 43-B of the UAPA. They argued that their detentions were unconstitutional, not meeting the statutory requirements of informing them in writing. Represented by advocates Siddhartha Borgohain, Aditya Giri, and Hemant Kalra, the petitioners have successfully challenged the legality of their arrest and detention orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

