Tributes Pour in for Professor and Rights Activist G N Saibaba

Senior leaders across political spectrums gathered to honor G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and human rights activist, following his death. Prominent figures including Congress leader K Keshav Rao and BRS leader Harish Rao staged a visit to Saibaba's family home for the ceremony.

Saibaba's sudden demise, following his acquittal, has provoked critical reflections on the justice served or denied during his imprisonment. BRS MLA Harish Rao poignantly questioned the suffering endured by Saibaba during his decade in jail due to allegations under the UAPA law.

While mourners held banners in his honor near the Telangana legislature, Saibaba's family has committed to donating his body to medical science. His eyes have already been gifted to a local eye hospital, underscoring his humanitarian ethos even in death.

(With inputs from agencies.)