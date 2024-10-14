Tributes Pour in for Professor and Rights Activist G N Saibaba
Prominent leaders paid tributes to G N Saibaba, a former professor and rights activist, following his passing. Saibaba, who was acquitted after a 10-year incarceration, died from post-operative complications. His death has raised questions about his imprisonment, and his family plans to donate his body to a hospital.
- Country:
- India
Senior leaders across political spectrums gathered to honor G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and human rights activist, following his death. Prominent figures including Congress leader K Keshav Rao and BRS leader Harish Rao staged a visit to Saibaba's family home for the ceremony.
Saibaba's sudden demise, following his acquittal, has provoked critical reflections on the justice served or denied during his imprisonment. BRS MLA Harish Rao poignantly questioned the suffering endured by Saibaba during his decade in jail due to allegations under the UAPA law.
While mourners held banners in his honor near the Telangana legislature, Saibaba's family has committed to donating his body to medical science. His eyes have already been gifted to a local eye hospital, underscoring his humanitarian ethos even in death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC gives benefit of doubt to ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, others and upholds their acquittal in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister.
Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in High-Profile UAPA Case
Delhi High Court Reviews Umar Khalid's UAPA Bail Plea
Acquittal Does Not Clear Key Suspect in Maddie McCann Case
High Court Reverses Acquittal in DYFI Activist Murder Case