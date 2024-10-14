Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Professor and Rights Activist G N Saibaba

Prominent leaders paid tributes to G N Saibaba, a former professor and rights activist, following his passing. Saibaba, who was acquitted after a 10-year incarceration, died from post-operative complications. His death has raised questions about his imprisonment, and his family plans to donate his body to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:01 IST
Tributes Pour in for Professor and Rights Activist G N Saibaba
Senior leaders across political spectrums gathered to honor G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and human rights activist, following his death. Prominent figures including Congress leader K Keshav Rao and BRS leader Harish Rao staged a visit to Saibaba's family home for the ceremony.

Saibaba's sudden demise, following his acquittal, has provoked critical reflections on the justice served or denied during his imprisonment. BRS MLA Harish Rao poignantly questioned the suffering endured by Saibaba during his decade in jail due to allegations under the UAPA law.

While mourners held banners in his honor near the Telangana legislature, Saibaba's family has committed to donating his body to medical science. His eyes have already been gifted to a local eye hospital, underscoring his humanitarian ethos even in death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

