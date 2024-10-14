Violence Erupts During Durga Puja Idol Immersion in Old Dhaka

Chaos unfolded in Old Dhaka as a clash erupted between police and the Hindu community during the immersion of Durga Puja idols. At least three people, including a police officer, were injured.

The violence was sparked when bricks were hurled from the rooftop of Nur Super Market at the procession heading towards the Buriganga river, eyewitnesses reported. In response, the Hindu community attempted to enter the market but were met with resistance from the police.

Officer-in-Charge Md Enamul Hasan stated that police prevented locals from entering the market to ensure security, leading to the clash. The army was called in to help manage the disorder, and the situation is now under control. The incident is part of a series of attacks on the Hindu community amidst ongoing religious tensions in Bangladesh.

