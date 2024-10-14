Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Social Media Dispute with Ex-Wife

Malayalam actor Bala found himself in legal trouble after being arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Monday morning. The arrest followed a complaint from his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, who accused him of using social media to insult her.

According to police reports, Bala was apprehended after undergoing a medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital. He faces charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, with additional accusations under juvenile justice laws. The discord between the former couple intensified after Bala alleged that Amrutha was obstructing his access to their daughter. This led to their daughter, Avantika, posting a video accusing Bala of misbehavior towards her and her mother. In his defense, Bala released another video asserting that he would cease attempting to see Avantika if she wished so.

Amrutha's complaint further details the emotional distress caused to their daughter by Bala's online remarks. Police arrested Bala and his manager at his residence in Kochi. Bala hails from a family with significant ties to the Malayalam film industry, with his grandfather owning Arunachala Studios, and his father having directed over 350 films and documentaries. Bala initially debuted in the 2002 Telugu film '2 Much' and later ventured into Tamil cinema with 'Anbu' in 2003.

(With inputs from agencies.)