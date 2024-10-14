Left Menu

Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Social Media Dispute with Ex-Wife

Malayalam actor Bala was arrested by Kadavanthra police following accusations from his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, of social media misconduct. Bala's actions allegedly insulted Amrutha, involving their daughter. Charged with outraging modesty, the conflict stems from accusations and counter-claims about Bala's behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST
Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Social Media Dispute with Ex-Wife
Malayalam actor Bala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Bala found himself in legal trouble after being arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Monday morning. The arrest followed a complaint from his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, who accused him of using social media to insult her.

According to police reports, Bala was apprehended after undergoing a medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital. He faces charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, with additional accusations under juvenile justice laws. The discord between the former couple intensified after Bala alleged that Amrutha was obstructing his access to their daughter. This led to their daughter, Avantika, posting a video accusing Bala of misbehavior towards her and her mother. In his defense, Bala released another video asserting that he would cease attempting to see Avantika if she wished so.

Amrutha's complaint further details the emotional distress caused to their daughter by Bala's online remarks. Police arrested Bala and his manager at his residence in Kochi. Bala hails from a family with significant ties to the Malayalam film industry, with his grandfather owning Arunachala Studios, and his father having directed over 350 films and documentaries. Bala initially debuted in the 2002 Telugu film '2 Much' and later ventured into Tamil cinema with 'Anbu' in 2003.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024