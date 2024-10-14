Left Menu

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Star in Craig Brewer's 'Song Sung Blue'

Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will star in 'Song Sung Blue', a new musical drama directed by Craig Brewer. The film features an all-star ensemble and is inspired by a true story. The plot follows two struggling artists joining a Neil Diamond tribute band to reignite their dreams and fuel a search for love.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Star in Craig Brewer's 'Song Sung Blue'
Hollywood icons Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will headline Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, 'Song Sung Blue', as reported by Deadline. The film will be under the banner of Focus Features.

Joining Jackman and Hudson in the ensemble cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi, alongside Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. The storyline charts the journey of two beleaguered artists, portrayed by Hudson and Jackman, who take a leap of faith by joining a Neil Diamond tribute band as they reignite their dreams and prove that love can blossom at any stage in life.

Based on a true story from Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name, the film is produced by John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, in collaboration with Brewer. Erika Hampson and Kohs serve as executive producers.

Hugh Jackman was recently featured in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' alongside Ryan Reynolds, and he has a scheduled series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall in 2025. Moreover, future projects for Jackman include 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie' and 'The Death of Robin Hood'.

Conversely, Hudson's next role will be in Mindy Kaling's 'Running Point', a comedy series focusing on basketball, where she will take on the role of the President of a prominent basketball franchise, as reported by Deadline (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

