Ben 10: Alien Run - New Action-Packed Mobile Game Adventure

Zapak Games and Warner Bros. Discovery launch Ben 10: Alien Run, a mobile game based on the popular Ben 10 franchise. Designed for young gamers, the action-packed game is now available on iOS and Android, featuring iconic aliens, thrilling levels, and engaging challenges in a safe environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, 15 October 2024 – Zapak Games, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced the launch of 'Ben 10: Alien Run', a brand new action-packed mobile game for young gamers.

Based on the popular Ben 10 franchise, the game is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. It offers a dynamic adventure with iconic characters, thrilling levels, and innovative gameplay elements.

The game allows players to take on Ben Tennyson's role, unlocking powerful alien forms and battling various enemies through engaging mechanics that highlight each alien's special powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

