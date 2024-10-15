Ben 10: Alien Run - New Action-Packed Mobile Game Adventure

Mumbai, 15 October 2024 – Zapak Games, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced the launch of 'Ben 10: Alien Run', a brand new action-packed mobile game for young gamers.

Based on the popular Ben 10 franchise, the game is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. It offers a dynamic adventure with iconic characters, thrilling levels, and innovative gameplay elements.

The game allows players to take on Ben Tennyson's role, unlocking powerful alien forms and battling various enemies through engaging mechanics that highlight each alien's special powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)