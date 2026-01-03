Action-Packed Saturday: India's Sports Highlights
The sports schedule for Saturday, January 3, features cricket matches nationwide, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a youth ODI between India and South Africa U-19s. Football, hockey, table tennis, and shooting are also spotlighted, with events like the Women's Hockey India League and National Shooting Championships.
This Saturday, sports enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to with a full roster of events across various disciplines in India. Cricket fans can catch the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a youth ODI clash between India and South Africa U-19s in Benoni.
Football aficionados and hockey supporters will find intriguing stories related to both Indian and international matches, while the Women's Hockey India League continues in Ranchi.
Table tennis players vie for titles at the World Youth Contender in Vadodara, and shooting stars compete at the National Championships in New Delhi, making it a bustling day for sports in India.
