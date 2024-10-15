Apollo Belvedere: Renaissance of a Timeless Masterpiece
The Vatican Museums have unveiled a restored 2nd century marble sculpture of Apollo, celebrated for its artistry and historical significance. Experts meticulously repaired and stabilized the piece. Part of the Museums' prestigious collection, Apollo Belvedere is now ready to charm visitors once again after a meticulous restoration journey.
Over a span of years, experts diligently repaired the statue's fractures, deploying state-of-the-art techniques such as laser cleaning and securing it with a carbon fibre pole for enhanced stability. According to Museums' director Barbara Jatta, the restoration embodies the balance of tradition and innovation the Vatican aspires to.
Long a centerpiece of the Museums, the Apollo Belvedere attracts millions, contributing significantly to the Holy See's income. With restoration complete, experts say the piece, removed in 2019 for preservation concerns, is poised to inspire anew after its pandemic-induced hiatus.
