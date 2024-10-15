Apollo Belvedere: Renaissance of a Timeless Masterpiece

The Vatican Museums proudly unveiled the restored 'Apollo Belvedere,' a mesmerizing 2nd century sculpture revered throughout history.

Over a span of years, experts diligently repaired the statue's fractures, deploying state-of-the-art techniques such as laser cleaning and securing it with a carbon fibre pole for enhanced stability. According to Museums' director Barbara Jatta, the restoration embodies the balance of tradition and innovation the Vatican aspires to.

Long a centerpiece of the Museums, the Apollo Belvedere attracts millions, contributing significantly to the Holy See's income. With restoration complete, experts say the piece, removed in 2019 for preservation concerns, is poised to inspire anew after its pandemic-induced hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)