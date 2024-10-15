Doctor's Detention Sparks Carnival of Protest in Kolkata

Dr. Tapabrata Roy was detained by Kolkata Police while on duty at Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival for wearing a badge supporting junior doctors' protests. The badge read 'Pratiki Anashankari,' meaning observer of symbolic hunger-strike.

When reached for comments, a Kolkata Police officer stated he would review the matter after the carnival. Meanwhile, Roy managed to call fellow doctors informing his detention. His phone was confiscated, but colleagues tracked his location to Maidan police station.

Angry doctors protested outside the station, demanding Roy's release. They criticized the action by police as unethical, vowing to continue their 'Droher Carnival' until justice is served. This protest follows broader outrage after the murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College.

