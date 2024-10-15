Left Menu

Doctor's Detention Sparks Carnival of Protest in Kolkata

Kolkata Police detained Dr. Tapabrata Roy for wearing a symbolic protest badge while on duty at the Durga Puja Carnival. His arrest led to wide protests by fellow medics and supporters, who demanded his immediate release, highlighting broader issues against prohibitory orders near the carnival area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:14 IST
Doctor's Detention Sparks Carnival of Protest in Kolkata
Doctor
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Tapabrata Roy was detained by Kolkata Police while on duty at Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival for wearing a badge supporting junior doctors' protests. The badge read 'Pratiki Anashankari,' meaning observer of symbolic hunger-strike.

When reached for comments, a Kolkata Police officer stated he would review the matter after the carnival. Meanwhile, Roy managed to call fellow doctors informing his detention. His phone was confiscated, but colleagues tracked his location to Maidan police station.

Angry doctors protested outside the station, demanding Roy's release. They criticized the action by police as unethical, vowing to continue their 'Droher Carnival' until justice is served. This protest follows broader outrage after the murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024