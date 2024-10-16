Left Menu

Zhongshan: A Cultural Haven in the Greater Bay Area

The city of Zhongshan, in the Greater Bay Area, is transforming into a thriving cultural and tourism hub. With attractions like Yakou and Caobian Villages and the Museum of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, it draws millions of visitors. The opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link further boosts its tourism and cultural integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:53 IST
The picturesque city of Zhongshan in China's Greater Bay Area is emerging as a vital cultural and tourism center. A delegation organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation highlighted how Zhongshan's diverse attractions are winning over tourists globally, enhancing its reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.

Yakou Village, known for its innovative 'beautiful countryside construction' model, has transformed into a major tourist hotspot. With over 2.5 million visitors in 2023, it offers a blend of agriculture, culture, and tourism, including unique attractions such as container-based restaurants and Internet-famous markets.

Similarly, Caobian Village preserves its ancient charm while promoting rural tourism. As Zhongshan Mayor Xiao Zhanxin emphasizes, the focus is on enriching tourism products and services to stimulate consumption and firmly establish Zhongshan as a cultural city in the Greater Bay Area.

