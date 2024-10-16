Zhongshan: A Cultural Haven in the Greater Bay Area

The picturesque city of Zhongshan in China's Greater Bay Area is emerging as a vital cultural and tourism center. A delegation organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation highlighted how Zhongshan's diverse attractions are winning over tourists globally, enhancing its reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.

Yakou Village, known for its innovative 'beautiful countryside construction' model, has transformed into a major tourist hotspot. With over 2.5 million visitors in 2023, it offers a blend of agriculture, culture, and tourism, including unique attractions such as container-based restaurants and Internet-famous markets.

Similarly, Caobian Village preserves its ancient charm while promoting rural tourism. As Zhongshan Mayor Xiao Zhanxin emphasizes, the focus is on enriching tourism products and services to stimulate consumption and firmly establish Zhongshan as a cultural city in the Greater Bay Area.

(With inputs from agencies.)