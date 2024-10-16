Left Menu

Monalisa Hazarika: Empowering Women Through Mrs. India Inc Journey

Monalisa Hazarika, a devoted mother and HR professional from Jhansi, is a semi-finalist in Mrs. India Inc Season 5. As Mrs. Voguestar India 2024 Assam, she emphasizes the potential within every woman. Her foundation, Visionary Women Dreams, supports women's empowerment and encourages them to pursue their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST
Monalisa Hazarika: Empowering Women Through Mrs. India Inc Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Monalisa Hazarika, an inspiring HR professional and devoted mother from Jhansi, has emerged as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Mrs. India Inc Season 5.

Crowned Mrs. Voguestar India 2024 Assam, Hazarika showcases resilience and empowerment, passionately representing her Assamese roots.

Her foundation, Visionary Women Dreams, supports women pursuing dreams and breaks barriers for aspiring women across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024