Monalisa Hazarika: Empowering Women Through Mrs. India Inc Journey
Monalisa Hazarika, a devoted mother and HR professional from Jhansi, is a semi-finalist in Mrs. India Inc Season 5. As Mrs. Voguestar India 2024 Assam, she emphasizes the potential within every woman. Her foundation, Visionary Women Dreams, supports women's empowerment and encourages them to pursue their dreams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST
Monalisa Hazarika, an inspiring HR professional and devoted mother from Jhansi, has emerged as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Mrs. India Inc Season 5.
Crowned Mrs. Voguestar India 2024 Assam, Hazarika showcases resilience and empowerment, passionately representing her Assamese roots.
Her foundation, Visionary Women Dreams, supports women pursuing dreams and breaks barriers for aspiring women across the nation.
