Monalisa Hazarika: Empowering Women Through Mrs. India Inc Journey

Monalisa Hazarika, an inspiring HR professional and devoted mother from Jhansi, has emerged as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Mrs. India Inc Season 5.

Crowned Mrs. Voguestar India 2024 Assam, Hazarika showcases resilience and empowerment, passionately representing her Assamese roots.

Her foundation, Visionary Women Dreams, supports women pursuing dreams and breaks barriers for aspiring women across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)