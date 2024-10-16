Left Menu

Jake E Lee Survives Las Vegas Shooting: Expected to Make Full Recovery

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee was shot in Las Vegas on October 15. He remains conscious and is expected to recover. The random shooting occurred during the early morning while he was walking his dog. Police are investigating with no arrests made yet.

16-10-2024
Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Jack E Lee (Image source: Instagram /@reddragoncartel). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Jake E Lee, former guitarist for legendary heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne, was shot at multiple times in Las Vegas on October 15, according to confirmations from both his representative and the Las Vegas Police Department. The 67-year-old musician is now in intensive care at a Las Vegas hospital but is reportedly conscious and "doing well." His representative assured the public that Lee is expected to make a full recovery.

Las Vegas authorities have described the shooting as completely random, occurring around 2:45 a.m. local time. Lee was reportedly out walking his dog when the incident took place. The musician's representative added, "Lee and his family appreciate their privacy being respected at this time."

As police continue the investigation, the Las Vegas Police Department has confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Jake E Lee, who rose to fame with Osbourne as a guitarist for Black Sabbath in the 1980s, later formed his own bands, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel. Osbourne, the celebrated frontman of Black Sabbath, first gained notoriety in the 1970s. Lee, alongside the likes of Ray Gillen and Eric Singer, formed Badlands in 1988 and later, in 2013, he set up Red Dragon Cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

