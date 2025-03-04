End of an Era: Joey Molland, Badfinger Guitarist, Dies at 77

Joey Molland, the acclaimed guitarist and last surviving member of the Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, has passed away at the age of 77. Molland was known for contributing to some of the band's iconic 1970s hits like 'No Matter What' and 'Day After Day.'

Molland joined Badfinger when they were recording with the Beatles' Apple label. His death was confirmed by Sam Sheffield-West, the funeral director at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels in Edina, Minnesota, where Molland resided for many years. Specific details surrounding his death remain undisclosed as of now.

Badfinger, often associated with the Beatles, had a brief but shining career with hits like 'Come and Get It.' They faced commercial downturns and personal tragedies, including the losses of band members over the years. Despite these setbacks, Molland continued to tour and release solo albums until his health started declining the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)