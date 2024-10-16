Neetu David: From Record Holder to ICC Hall of Fame Inductee

In a momentous event for Indian cricket, Neetu David, acclaimed for holding the record figures of 8/53 in women's Test innings, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. She follows Diana Edulji as the second Indian woman cricketer to receive this honor.

David, who currently chairs the selection committee for the Indian women's team, has a staggering record with 141 ODI wickets, second only in Indian women's cricket. Her impressive international career featured over 100 appearances, including 10 Tests and 97 ODIs, where she played against formidable teams around the globe.

Recognized alongside cricketing greats like AB de Villiers and Alastair Cook, David stated it was a 'humbling' experience, witnessing her life's work celebrated at the ICC's centenary. Her achievements extend to leading India to their first World Cup final in 2005, cementing her legacy in cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)