Celebrate Festive Majesty with Tanishq's Nav-Raani Collection
Tanishq unveils the Nav-Raani Collection, melding traditional elegance and modern flair to honor contemporary women. Featuring exquisite craftsmanship and regal motifs, the collection is perfect for celebrating Diwali. The campaign includes a film by Mira Nair, highlighting women's inner royal essence through Tanishq's exquisite designs.
Tanishq, India's leading jewellery brand, has launched its latest Nav-Raani Collection, a radiant homage to today's modern women. Unveiled as a tribute during the festive season, this collection combines bold modernity with classic elegance, symbolizing the regal spirit of contemporary queens.
Drawing inspiration from royal courts and majestic heritage, the Nav-Raani collection redefines traditional jewellery with intricate artisan techniques like Kundan and Jaali patterns, infused with modern design elements. Each piece, featuring techniques like 3D laser-cut beads, stands as a testament to superior craftsmanship and regal elegance.
Directed by renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, Tanishq's festive film underscores the strength and grace of women, showcasing how the Nav-Raani Collection embodies the regal essence without the need for a crown. The offerings are tailored for discerning women, making luxury accessible during the Diwali season.
