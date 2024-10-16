Celebrate Festive Majesty with Tanishq's Nav-Raani Collection

Tanishq, India's leading jewellery brand, has launched its latest Nav-Raani Collection, a radiant homage to today's modern women. Unveiled as a tribute during the festive season, this collection combines bold modernity with classic elegance, symbolizing the regal spirit of contemporary queens.

Drawing inspiration from royal courts and majestic heritage, the Nav-Raani collection redefines traditional jewellery with intricate artisan techniques like Kundan and Jaali patterns, infused with modern design elements. Each piece, featuring techniques like 3D laser-cut beads, stands as a testament to superior craftsmanship and regal elegance.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, Tanishq's festive film underscores the strength and grace of women, showcasing how the Nav-Raani Collection embodies the regal essence without the need for a crown. The offerings are tailored for discerning women, making luxury accessible during the Diwali season.

(With inputs from agencies.)