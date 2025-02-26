Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Mahashivratri with Festive Fervor

Mahashivratri was celebrated with immense religious fervor across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples, particularly in Mandi, known as 'Chhoti Kashi,' which was decked in a festive spirit. The devotion was palpable as the famous Bhutnath Temple in Mandi saw an increasing number of worshippers from early morning.

The Mandi Mahashivratri, a seven-day international festival, begins on Wednesday, marking the grand occasion with various religious activities. Participants observed fasts and performed traditional rituals such as 'Archana' and 'Abhishek' at temples in Manali, Bajaura, Baijnath, Kangra, Shimla, and Hamirpur. Despite the cold wave conditions, the turnout of worshippers remained robust.

Devotional chants filled the streets as devotees traversed the main roads and markets at Shri Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur. Upper Shimla also saw celebrations dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. A large 'aarti' was organized in the Mandi district, symbolizing the community's unity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a Shiva temple in Solan district during his journey to Shimla from Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)