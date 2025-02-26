Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Mahashivratri with Festive Fervor

Mahashivratri witnessed a grand celebration in Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of devotees, including many women, gathered at major temples, with Mandi hosting a seven-day international festival. Rituals such as fasts, 'Archana', and 'Abhishek' were performed. Chief Minister Sukhu also visited a Shiva temple en route to Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Mahashivratri with Festive Fervor
  • Country:
  • India

Mahashivratri was celebrated with immense religious fervor across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples, particularly in Mandi, known as 'Chhoti Kashi,' which was decked in a festive spirit. The devotion was palpable as the famous Bhutnath Temple in Mandi saw an increasing number of worshippers from early morning.

The Mandi Mahashivratri, a seven-day international festival, begins on Wednesday, marking the grand occasion with various religious activities. Participants observed fasts and performed traditional rituals such as 'Archana' and 'Abhishek' at temples in Manali, Bajaura, Baijnath, Kangra, Shimla, and Hamirpur. Despite the cold wave conditions, the turnout of worshippers remained robust.

Devotional chants filled the streets as devotees traversed the main roads and markets at Shri Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur. Upper Shimla also saw celebrations dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. A large 'aarti' was organized in the Mandi district, symbolizing the community's unity. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a Shiva temple in Solan district during his journey to Shimla from Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025