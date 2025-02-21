Left Menu

Ensuring Harmony: UP Prepares for Festive Season Under CM Adityanath's Direction

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the peaceful celebration of upcoming festivals. He emphasized vigilant measures during Holi, smooth management for the Maha Kumbh, and timely payments for daily wage workers. Strict actions against illegal loudspeakers and intruders were also ordered to maintain order.

Updated: 21-02-2025 00:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure the peaceful organisation of upcoming religious festivals, including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Ramzan, further strengthening the state's tradition of harmonious celebrations.

During a review of preparations for the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri, Adityanath emphasised smooth traffic management and the timely disbursement of honorariums for daily wage workers, who are crucial to the event's success.

In addition to crowd management directives for Mahashivratri processions, the Chief Minister ordered strict vigilance against potential disturbances during Holi, targeting illegal intruders and improper use of loudspeakers at religious sites.

