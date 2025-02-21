Ensuring Harmony: UP Prepares for Festive Season Under CM Adityanath's Direction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure the peaceful organisation of upcoming religious festivals, including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Ramzan, further strengthening the state's tradition of harmonious celebrations.

During a review of preparations for the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri, Adityanath emphasised smooth traffic management and the timely disbursement of honorariums for daily wage workers, who are crucial to the event's success.

In addition to crowd management directives for Mahashivratri processions, the Chief Minister ordered strict vigilance against potential disturbances during Holi, targeting illegal intruders and improper use of loudspeakers at religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)