Bollywood Under Siege: The Dark Nexus with the Underworld

The recent assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique has once again brought attention to the intricate relationship between Bollywood and the underworld. Siddique, known for his influential iftar gatherings and Bollywood ties, was killed near the Mumbai office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique. The attack is suspected to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi due to Siddique's association with superstar Salman Khan.

Bollywood has a history of underworld entanglement. The brutal killing of music mogul Gulshan Kumar in 1997 was a landmark event, signaling the power of the Mumbai underworld. Kumar, known for his daily temple visits, was gunned down on August 12, 1997. Leading up to his death, Kumar received threatening calls, indicating the severity of the threat.

High-profile stars like Salman Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta have also faced the underworld's wrath. Salman Khan remains under increased security due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, while Rakesh Roshan survived an assassination attempt post the release of his hit film "Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai." Despite state-provided Y+ security, Shah Rukh Khan faced threats from gangster Abu Salem, and actress Preity Zinta openly shared her ordeal regarding underworld threats during a court case related to the film "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke."

(With inputs from agencies.)