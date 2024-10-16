Paul Watson Seeks Political Asylum in France Amid Extradition Threat

Paul Watson, known for his role in leading Sea Shepherd's fight against Japanese whaling, has requested political asylum in France. This comes after his arrest in Greenland on a Japanese extradition request, which could lead to a 15-year prison sentence.

Sea Shepherd France confirmed that Watson penned a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking his intervention. Macron, who has previously supported Watson's cause, has yet to respond. Sea Shepherd President Lamya Essemlali highlighted Watson's emotional ties to France, emphasizing its significance for ocean conservation.

Critics argue that Watson's arrest is politically motivated, hinting at Japan's cultural defense of whaling. Watson has famously undertaken numerous direct actions against whalers in the Southern Ocean. Danish authorities are currently evaluating Japan's extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)