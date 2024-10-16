Left Menu

Paul Watson Seeks Political Asylum in France Amid Extradition Threat

Paul Watson, Sea Shepherd founder, is seeking asylum in France to avoid extradition to Japan over his anti-whaling activities. Arrested in Greenland, Watson faces a potential 15-year sentence in Japan. French President Emmanuel Macron, previously supportive of Watson, has not yet commented on the asylum request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:33 IST
Paul Watson Seeks Political Asylum in France Amid Extradition Threat
  • Country:
  • France

Paul Watson, known for his role in leading Sea Shepherd's fight against Japanese whaling, has requested political asylum in France. This comes after his arrest in Greenland on a Japanese extradition request, which could lead to a 15-year prison sentence.

Sea Shepherd France confirmed that Watson penned a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking his intervention. Macron, who has previously supported Watson's cause, has yet to respond. Sea Shepherd President Lamya Essemlali highlighted Watson's emotional ties to France, emphasizing its significance for ocean conservation.

Critics argue that Watson's arrest is politically motivated, hinting at Japan's cultural defense of whaling. Watson has famously undertaken numerous direct actions against whalers in the Southern Ocean. Danish authorities are currently evaluating Japan's extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024