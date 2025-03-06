UPDATE 1-Netherlands discusses extradition request for cocaine kingpin Leijdekkers with Sierra Leone

Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said on Thursday that he spoke over the phone with his Sierra Leone counterpart Alpha Sesay about the Dutch extradition request for European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers.

"He is wanted internationally for serious crimes. And there are strong indications that he is currently in Sierra Leone", Van Weel added in a post on X. One of Europe's most wanted fugitives, Leijdekkers, has found refuge and high-level protection in Sierra Leone, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Sierra Leone has previously said it is investigating the reports and would cooperate if there was an extradition request, even though the Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Sierra Leone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)