The Netherlands discuss extradition request for cocaine kingpin Leijdekkers with Sierra Leone
Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said on Thursday that he spoke over the phone with his Sierra Leone counterpart Alpha Sesay about the Dutch extradition request for European cocaine kingpin Jos Leijdekkers. "He is wanted internationally for serious crimes. And there are strong indications that he is currently in Sierra Leone", Van Weel added in a post on X.
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:50 IST
"He is wanted internationally for serious crimes. And there are strong indications that he is currently in Sierra Leone", Van Weel added in a post on X. Reuters reported earlier this year that Leijdekkers had found refuge and high-level protection in Sierra Leone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
