Emmanuel Macron Calls for Resolution in Boualem Sansal's Detention

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concerns regarding the 'arbitrary detention' of French-Algerian author Boualem Sansal in Algeria. Speaking in Portugal, Macron emphasized that Sansal's situation is crucial for restoring trust between France and Algeria. He also highlighted the need to review immigration agreements due to Algeria's deportation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced his concerns over the 'arbitrary detention' and health of French-Algerian author Boualem Sansal, currently held in Algeria. Macron, speaking in Porto, Portugal, identified Sansal's detention as a pivotal issue in rebuilding Franco-Algerian relations.

The French leader underscored the significance of addressing this matter to restore mutual confidence. His remarks suggest that resolving this case will be instrumental in healing diplomatic ties between France and Algeria.

Furthermore, Macron advocated for a reassessment of bilateral immigration agreements, in response to Algeria's refusal to accept Algerian nationals deported from France. This review is seen as necessary for maintaining diplomatic balance and ensuring cooperative international relations.

