Fervour and Tradition: Lakshmi Puja Celebrated Across West Bengal

Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with fervour in West Bengal, encompassing households, communities, and institutions. Worship practices included idols, photos, and paintings. An integral part, 'Alpana' motifs adorned floors as devotees observed fasts and offered grains, fruits, and sweets to the goddess of wealth, marking the Kojagari Lakshmi Puja festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:20 IST
On Wednesday, West Bengal came alive with the vibrant celebration of Lakshmi Puja, a revered festival marked by both individual households and larger community groups. The goddess of wealth was honoured through various means—idols, pictures, and traditional artwork on earthen plates.

The intricate 'Alpana' designs painted on floors were a standout feature of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, aligning with the festival's tradition. This harvest celebration, coinciding with the full moon night of Ashvin, saw devotees observing rituals with great dedication.

With offerings of grains, flattened rice, seasonal fruits, and homemade sweets, people across the state participated in rituals, fasting, and nighttime vigils, embodying the spirit of devotion to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

