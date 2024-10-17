Left Menu

Tragic End for Pop Star Liam Payne in Argentina

Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Argentinian police reported concerns of drug and alcohol influence. Payne, who had a successful solo career, was remembered by fans and family. He is survived by his son, Bear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:29 IST
Tragic End for Pop Star Liam Payne in Argentina
Liam Payne

In a shocking incident, former One Direction star Liam Payne was confirmed dead after falling from a balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. Argentine police have disclosed that Payne appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.

The 31-year-old singer, who rose to global fame with One Direction, was found deceased in the hotel's interior patio. Emergency workers could not revive him. The pop star's passing has left fans and the music industry in mourning.

Authorities were alerted to the scene in Palermo following reports of noise and disturbance. A local resident, Hernan Palazzo, described the neighborhood's grief and the large police presence. Payne leaves behind his son, Bear, from a previous relationship with Cheryl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024