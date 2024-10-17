Tragic End for Pop Star Liam Payne in Argentina

In a shocking incident, former One Direction star Liam Payne was confirmed dead after falling from a balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. Argentine police have disclosed that Payne appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.

The 31-year-old singer, who rose to global fame with One Direction, was found deceased in the hotel's interior patio. Emergency workers could not revive him. The pop star's passing has left fans and the music industry in mourning.

Authorities were alerted to the scene in Palermo following reports of noise and disturbance. A local resident, Hernan Palazzo, described the neighborhood's grief and the large police presence. Payne leaves behind his son, Bear, from a previous relationship with Cheryl.

(With inputs from agencies.)