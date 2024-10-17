Left Menu

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Relatives of Lyle and Erik Menendez urge prosecutors to reconsider their life sentences, citing new evidence of abuse. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is reviewing this fresh evidence, which may lead to the release or a new trial of the brothers, who were convicted for their parents' murder.

Relatives of Lyle and Erik Menendez are advocating for prosecutors to reassess the life sentences imposed on the brothers, who have been imprisoned for over thirty years after murdering their parents.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon announced a fresh examination of new evidence that could potentially result in the release or retrial of the Menendez brothers, who claimed their actions were driven by prolonged sexual abuse committed by their parents.

In a press statement, Terry Baralt, the 85-year-old sister of the murdered father, Jose Menendez, implored for the brothers' release, arguing that they were victims of abuse. Gascon's office acknowledged the family's pleas and committed to ensuring justice is served by exploring all possible options.

