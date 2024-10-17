Tragic Fall: The Untimely Death of Liam Payne

Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, has tragically died at the age of 31. Local authorities reported that Payne fell from a third-floor balcony of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, suffering fatal injuries.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos, with indications that Payne was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. An emergency call had been made about an 'aggressive man' prior to the fall.

Grieving fans have gathered at the hotel to pay their respects, creating a memorial with candles and flowers. Payne's struggle with substance abuse was well-documented, as he had posted about his recovery journey earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)