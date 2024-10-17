Bruce Springsteen's Biopic Buzz: Jeremy Allen White Steps Into The Spotlight

American music icon Bruce Springsteen has shared his enthusiasm about a forthcoming biopic, which will feature actor Jeremy Allen White portraying him during the creation of his acclaimed 1982 album, 'Nebraska.' Springsteen revealed to People magazine that he has reviewed the scripts and conversed with the director, expressing anticipation as the project comes together, describing it as an 'interesting story.'

Springsteen commended the project's narrative and script, stating that he feels positive about its prospects. Meanwhile, at a recent performance in Philadelphia, The Boss quashed any swirling rumors about retirement or a farewell tour, emphatically denying such claims and affirming his ongoing commitment to music with the E Street Band.

Highlighting his unyielding passion for performing, he humorously dispelled the idea of abandoning the stage. In a prior interview, Jeremy Allen White discussed his rigorous preparation for the biopic, noting the support from a specialized team aiding his transformation into the legendary rock star through vocal and musical training.

(With inputs from agencies.)