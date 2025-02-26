Left Menu

Fakhar Zaman Quells Retirement Rumors, Vows Return After Setback

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman refutes retirement rumors following his tournament-ending injury in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. Currently undergoing rehabilitation, the opener commits to rejoining the national team soon. Despite missing crucial matches, he remains determined to make a comeback and contribute to Pakistan's cricket endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:55 IST
Fakhar Zaman Quells Retirement Rumors, Vows Return After Setback
Fakhar Zaman (Photo: X/@FakharZamanLive). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan cricket stalwart Fakhar Zaman has firmly denied reports floating on social media suggesting that his cricketing career is on the verge of concluding. The rumors emerged after a back injury in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand saw him sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.

Returning to the ODI squad in great form before the unforeseen misfortune, the 34-year-old is now undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy. Zaman affirmed his commitment to the national side, stating he intends to return fitter and stronger, quashing any speculation about his retirement plans.

The injury, sustained during a game-changing moment, left Zaman in visible discomfort on the field. Despite a brave attempt to continue, his early exit affected Pakistan's performance, leading to defeats in crucial encounters, including a loss against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025