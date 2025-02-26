Fakhar Zaman Quells Retirement Rumors, Vows Return After Setback
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman refutes retirement rumors following his tournament-ending injury in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. Currently undergoing rehabilitation, the opener commits to rejoining the national team soon. Despite missing crucial matches, he remains determined to make a comeback and contribute to Pakistan's cricket endeavors.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan cricket stalwart Fakhar Zaman has firmly denied reports floating on social media suggesting that his cricketing career is on the verge of concluding. The rumors emerged after a back injury in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand saw him sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.
Returning to the ODI squad in great form before the unforeseen misfortune, the 34-year-old is now undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy. Zaman affirmed his commitment to the national side, stating he intends to return fitter and stronger, quashing any speculation about his retirement plans.
The injury, sustained during a game-changing moment, left Zaman in visible discomfort on the field. Despite a brave attempt to continue, his early exit affected Pakistan's performance, leading to defeats in crucial encounters, including a loss against arch-rivals India in Dubai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kane Williamson's Stellar Knock Seals Victory for New Zealand in ODI Tri-Series
Kane Williamson's Stellar Century Secures New Zealand's Triumph Over South Africa
Australia Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Woes
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy due to lower back injury.
Controversial Catch: Was Floodlight to Blame for Rachin Ravindra's Injury?