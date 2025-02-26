Fakhar Zaman Quells Retirement Rumors, Vows Return After Setback

Pakistan cricket stalwart Fakhar Zaman has firmly denied reports floating on social media suggesting that his cricketing career is on the verge of concluding. The rumors emerged after a back injury in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand saw him sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.

Returning to the ODI squad in great form before the unforeseen misfortune, the 34-year-old is now undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy. Zaman affirmed his commitment to the national side, stating he intends to return fitter and stronger, quashing any speculation about his retirement plans.

The injury, sustained during a game-changing moment, left Zaman in visible discomfort on the field. Despite a brave attempt to continue, his early exit affected Pakistan's performance, leading to defeats in crucial encounters, including a loss against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

