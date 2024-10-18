Adah Sharma Transforms into Ten Characters in 'Reeta Sanyal'

Actor Adah Sharma brings a unique blend of dedication and authenticity to her latest project, the web series 'Reeta Sanyal'. Known for her roles in films like 'The Kerala Story' and 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Sharma plays ten different characters in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller.

Sharma told PTI that she commits deeply to each role, believing that honesty is crucial on screen. 'I will do anything for a character,' she said, even if it means taking on challenges like wearing a cumbersome fat suit to convincingly portray one of the characters.

The series follows the titular advocate Reeta Sanyal, and Sharma's characters range from a 120 kg individual to a Haryanvi reporter. She stresses the importance of varied feedback, maintaining that differing opinions reflect genuine audience perspectives rather than promotional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)