Giorgio Armani: Fashion Journey Lights Up New York

Giorgio Armani, the illustrious Italian fashion designer, captivated New York City on Thursday night with his latest spring 2025 collection. Introduced under the theme 'In Viaggio' (On a Journey), the line celebrated the city's vibrant allure through sophisticated, sleek designs while marking a significant brand milestone.

Set against the historic backdrop of the Park Avenue Armory, the show opened with a elegantly dressed female model in a short beige jacket, followed by a male model clad as a porter. The collection flaunted a variety of beige and grey outfits, including shiny suits for men and relaxed, flowing garments for women, embodying a seamless travel narrative.

The evening's ensemble featured opulent embroidered dresses over slim trousers in soft hues of pink and blue. Complemented by sequined jackets and accessories like boots and woven belts, the presentation coincided with the inauguration of Armani's new building—featuring private residences and luxury stores—on Madison Avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)