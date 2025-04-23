Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Answers: Are Swiggy and Zepto Apps Excluding the Visually Disabled?

The Delhi High Court seeks responses from Swiggy and Zepto over allegations that their apps lack accessibility for visually disabled users. Filed by NGO Mission Accessibility, the petition stresses the incompatibility of these apps with screen-reader software, violating the accessibility mandates under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has directed food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zepto to address claims that their mobile applications are not accessible for visually impaired users. The directive came in response to a petition filed by NGO Mission Accessibility.

Justice Sachin Datta has issued notices to the concerned parties, as well as the Centre, requiring them to file responses within a four-week timeframe. The petition argues that the apps do not comply with legal mandates requiring compatibility with screen-reader software, making it challenging for visually disabled individuals to navigate and use these services.

The plea highlights that non-compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and related rules has led to significant barriers for the visually impaired, infringing upon their fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. The Delhi High Court is set to further deliberate on the matter on May 28.

