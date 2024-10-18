Left Menu

Justice Unveiled: India's Modern Take on Lady Justice

A new statue of Lady Justice at the Supreme Court of India breaks traditional norms by removing the blindfold and holding the Indian Constitution in place of a sword. This innovation, inspired by the film 'Chehre', reflects a shift towards a justice system that aligns with modern Indian values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:13 IST
Justice Unveiled: India's Modern Take on Lady Justice
Still from Chehre, Lady Justice statue (Photo/@anandpandit/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented blend of tradition and modernity, the Supreme Court of India has unveiled a new statue of Lady Justice at its library, capturing national attention. Initially envisioned in Anand Pandit's 2021 courtroom drama 'Chehre', this statue marks a significant departure from traditional portrayals of justice.

Departing from conventions, this iteration of Lady Justice lacks the typical blindfold, offering a fresh perspective on impartiality. The statue holds the Indian Constitution instead of the customary sword, highlighting a commitment to legal frameworks that reflect Indian heritage. Dressed in a saree, Lady Justice embraces her Indian identity, moving away from Western judicial symbolism.

The move resonates with themes from 'Chehre', featuring icons Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, which challenges audiences to reconsider the complexity of justice. Anand Pandit, during an ANI interview, articulated the symbolic importance of this change, envisioning a shift from rigid legal judgments to genuine justice. He applauded the Supreme Court's decision as a step toward modernizing India's justice system, steering it away from colonial influences to align with contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024