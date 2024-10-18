Justice Unveiled: India's Modern Take on Lady Justice

In an unprecedented blend of tradition and modernity, the Supreme Court of India has unveiled a new statue of Lady Justice at its library, capturing national attention. Initially envisioned in Anand Pandit's 2021 courtroom drama 'Chehre', this statue marks a significant departure from traditional portrayals of justice.

Departing from conventions, this iteration of Lady Justice lacks the typical blindfold, offering a fresh perspective on impartiality. The statue holds the Indian Constitution instead of the customary sword, highlighting a commitment to legal frameworks that reflect Indian heritage. Dressed in a saree, Lady Justice embraces her Indian identity, moving away from Western judicial symbolism.

The move resonates with themes from 'Chehre', featuring icons Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, which challenges audiences to reconsider the complexity of justice. Anand Pandit, during an ANI interview, articulated the symbolic importance of this change, envisioning a shift from rigid legal judgments to genuine justice. He applauded the Supreme Court's decision as a step toward modernizing India's justice system, steering it away from colonial influences to align with contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)