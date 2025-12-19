Left Menu

India and Netherlands Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Emerging Sectors

India and the Netherlands aim to elevate their relationship by collaborating in emerging areas such as semiconductors, digital technology, and life sciences. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, and new sectors, strengthening India-EU ties.

India and Netherlands Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Emerging Sectors
  • India

In a bid to enhance an already robust bilateral relationship, India and the Netherlands are focusing on new areas of cooperation, including semiconductors, digital space, and life sciences, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The move signals an effort to raise the ambition of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking in New Delhi, Jaishankar expressed hope for decisive progress in India's ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the European Union, emphasizing the Netherlands' crucial role in these discussions. The Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel visited India, marking an important occasion for reinforcing ties between the countries.

Diverse sectors like water management, agriculture, health, and technology remain central to the India-Netherlands partnership. During his discussions with van Weel, Jaishankar advocated for enhanced cooperation on global issues and shared perspectives on regional dynamics. The dialogue underscores both countries' commitment to multilateral cooperation and upcoming defence developments.

