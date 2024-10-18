Left Menu

Lee Pace Returns to Villainy in Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man'

Lee Pace takes on a villainous role in 'The Running Man', directed by Edgar Wright. The film, adapting Stephen King's dystopian novel, features a deadly game show set in a totalitarian future. Starring Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Katy O'Brian, it releases on November 21, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:40 IST
Lee Pace Returns to Villainy in Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man'
Lee Pace (Photo/instagram/@leeepfrog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lee Pace, widely recognized for his menacing performance as Ronan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is set to make a villainous comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pace will be starring in Paramount's adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man' alongside Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Katy O'Brian.

The highly anticipated film is being directed by Edgar Wright, who has teamed up with Michael Bacall to craft the screenplay. Set to kick off filming in London early next year, the story is based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The narrative unfolds in a dystopian America in 2025, where a totalitarian regime maintains control through violent game shows.

Glen Powell portrays a man driven by desperation to enter 'The Running Man', a lethal game where contestants are pursued by deadly hunters. Surviving longer means earning more money, and Powell's character plans to defy the rules, exposing the sinister reality behind the game. Josh Brolin plays the ruthless show's producer, while Katy O'Brian is cast as a contestant. Lee Pace takes on the role of the brutal chief hunter, tasked with capturing Powell's character under Brolin's directives. Paramount has slated the movie for release on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024