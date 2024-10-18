Lee Pace Returns to Villainy in Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man'

Lee Pace, widely recognized for his menacing performance as Ronan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is set to make a villainous comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pace will be starring in Paramount's adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man' alongside Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Katy O'Brian.

The highly anticipated film is being directed by Edgar Wright, who has teamed up with Michael Bacall to craft the screenplay. Set to kick off filming in London early next year, the story is based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The narrative unfolds in a dystopian America in 2025, where a totalitarian regime maintains control through violent game shows.

Glen Powell portrays a man driven by desperation to enter 'The Running Man', a lethal game where contestants are pursued by deadly hunters. Surviving longer means earning more money, and Powell's character plans to defy the rules, exposing the sinister reality behind the game. Josh Brolin plays the ruthless show's producer, while Katy O'Brian is cast as a contestant. Lee Pace takes on the role of the brutal chief hunter, tasked with capturing Powell's character under Brolin's directives. Paramount has slated the movie for release on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

