Bollywood Blossoms: Russia’s Unfailing Love for Indian Cinema

Russia's affinity for Bollywood is undeniable, with movies like 'Awara' and 'Disco Dancer' having a lasting impact. Now, President Vladimir Putin seeks to propel Indian cinema further into Russian markets with more strategic support.

Putin revealed his intent to discuss this cultural exchange when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-23.

Putin highlighted Bollywood's popularity in Russia, noting a 24/7 TV channel dedicated to Indian films. He acknowledged the mutual benefits of facilitating more Indian movie marketing in Russia alongside other industries like pharmaceuticals.

