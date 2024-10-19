Bollywood Blossoms: Russia’s Unfailing Love for Indian Cinema
Russia has long embraced Bollywood, from classics like 'Awara' to modern hits like 'Pathan.' Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss further promoting Indian films in Russia during the upcoming BRICS Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin cites Bollywood's immense popularity in Russia and its potential for market growth.
Russia's affinity for Bollywood is undeniable, with movies like 'Awara' and 'Disco Dancer' having a lasting impact. Now, President Vladimir Putin seeks to propel Indian cinema further into Russian markets with more strategic support.
Putin revealed his intent to discuss this cultural exchange when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-23.
Putin highlighted Bollywood's popularity in Russia, noting a 24/7 TV channel dedicated to Indian films. He acknowledged the mutual benefits of facilitating more Indian movie marketing in Russia alongside other industries like pharmaceuticals.
