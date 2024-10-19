Left Menu

Bollywood Blossoms: Russia’s Unfailing Love for Indian Cinema

Russia has long embraced Bollywood, from classics like 'Awara' to modern hits like 'Pathan.' Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss further promoting Indian films in Russia during the upcoming BRICS Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin cites Bollywood's immense popularity in Russia and its potential for market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:00 IST
Bollywood Blossoms: Russia’s Unfailing Love for Indian Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's affinity for Bollywood is undeniable, with movies like 'Awara' and 'Disco Dancer' having a lasting impact. Now, President Vladimir Putin seeks to propel Indian cinema further into Russian markets with more strategic support.

Putin revealed his intent to discuss this cultural exchange when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-23.

Putin highlighted Bollywood's popularity in Russia, noting a 24/7 TV channel dedicated to Indian films. He acknowledged the mutual benefits of facilitating more Indian movie marketing in Russia alongside other industries like pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024