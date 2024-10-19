Illuminate Your Diwali with IRIS Botanics Gift Sets

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:16 IST
IRIS Home Fragrances, known for its luxury aromas, has launched a fresh collection of Diwali gift sets. Expertly designed to light up the festive season, the new range includes four unique offerings that promise to fill homes with warmth and elegance.

The latest collection features IRIS Botanics gift sets in various fragrances, like the calming Lavender and Mint set to induce tranquility, and an uplifting Ylang and Bergamot set that radiates festive energy. Other offerings include Lilac and Peony, as well as Tea Rose and Agarwood, each bringing a unique ambiance to home decor.

Priced at Rs. 1,799/-, these sets are available at IRIS Aroma Boutique stores, major e-commerce platforms, and the brand's website. Kiran Ranga, Managing Director of Ripple Fragrances, emphasized their commitment to quality and tradition with this launch. Ripple Fragrances, a division of the NR Group, continues to innovate in the fragrance market, blending tradition with modern luxury.

