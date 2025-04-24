Demons of Pahalgam: A Survivor's Account

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of a victim in the Pahalgam terror attack, calls the attackers 'demons' after they killed 26 individuals, including her father and uncle. The incident in Anantnag district has sparked international outrage.

The 26-year-old, showing remarkable bravery, supported her family members during the traumatic event. Initially believing the gunshots were meant to scare away wildlife, it soon became apparent that the situation was much more sinister.

Recounting the horror, Asavari described the attackers' ruthless actions, despite pleas for mercy. With grit and determination, she managed to escape the chaos with her mother and aunt. She appealed for government action against the attackers while urging help for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)