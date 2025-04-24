Left Menu

Demons of Pahalgam: A Survivor's Account

In a harrowing encounter, Asavari Jagdale recounts the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including her father and uncle. She describes the perpetrators as inhumane and shares her resilience during the tragedy, calling for justice and support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:01 IST
Demons of Pahalgam: A Survivor's Account
Asavari Jagdale, daughter of a victim in the Pahalgam terror attack, calls the attackers 'demons' after they killed 26 individuals, including her father and uncle. The incident in Anantnag district has sparked international outrage.

The 26-year-old, showing remarkable bravery, supported her family members during the traumatic event. Initially believing the gunshots were meant to scare away wildlife, it soon became apparent that the situation was much more sinister.

Recounting the horror, Asavari described the attackers' ruthless actions, despite pleas for mercy. With grit and determination, she managed to escape the chaos with her mother and aunt. She appealed for government action against the attackers while urging help for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

