Sunil Gavaskar Voices Heartfelt Plea for Peace Amidst Terror

In a poignant appeal, former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed deep solidarity with the families of those affected by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Speaking ahead of an IPL match, Gavaskar questioned the rationale behind the violence that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in the Valley's deadliest strike since 2019.

The Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction tied to Pakistan's banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Gavaskar condemned the act during a broadcast on Star Sports, urging for an end to decades-long conflict and emphasizing the need for peace and unity instead.

In a unified stance, the BCCI condemned the attack, and IPL players donned black armbands while observing a minute's silence before a match to honor the victims. Meanwhile, India maintains suspended cricket relations with Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, opting for neutral venues for international tournaments hosted by the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)