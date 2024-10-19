Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Stree 2' Success

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has credited the success of her latest film, 'Stree 2', to its 'fabulous team'. The horror-comedy sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik, has topped domestic box office records with earnings over Rs 600 crore.

Speaking at an event marking the relaunch of Screen magazine, Kapoor described the film as 'pure cinematic joy', applauding her co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana for their contribution to the film's triumph.

Kapoor reflected on her journey with the 'Stree' franchise, highlighting the film's roots in the 'Nale Ba' urban legend. She expressed satisfaction with the impressive storytelling in the sequel, emphasizing the significance of creating a meaningful cinematic experience rather than producing a sequel for its own sake.

(With inputs from agencies.)