Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Stree 2' Success

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor attributes the success of 'Stree 2' to the team's collaborative effort. The film, a sequel to the 2019 hit, has set a record as the highest-grossing Hindi film. Kapoor discussed her role, the film's origins, and her evolving career approach at a recent event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:09 IST
Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Stree 2' Success
Shraddha Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has credited the success of her latest film, 'Stree 2', to its 'fabulous team'. The horror-comedy sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik, has topped domestic box office records with earnings over Rs 600 crore.

Speaking at an event marking the relaunch of Screen magazine, Kapoor described the film as 'pure cinematic joy', applauding her co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana for their contribution to the film's triumph.

Kapoor reflected on her journey with the 'Stree' franchise, highlighting the film's roots in the 'Nale Ba' urban legend. She expressed satisfaction with the impressive storytelling in the sequel, emphasizing the significance of creating a meaningful cinematic experience rather than producing a sequel for its own sake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024