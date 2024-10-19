Shankar Mahadevan: From Engineering to Musical Stardom

Shankar Mahadevan, who transitioned from an engineer to a Grammy Award-winning artist, continues to inspire with his musical journey. On Saturday, Mahadevan lit up New Delhi with a memorable performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Gunjan Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has positively impacted numerous lives.

In an interview with ANI, the acclaimed singer-composer delved into the art of music creation and the thrill of live performances. Mahadevan described studio recording as a solitary, creative process, contrasting it with the unparalleled energy of live shows, where the audience's vigor elevates the experience.

Reflecting on his iconic track 'Breathless' and enduring appeal, he emphasized the indispensable bond between artists and their audience. Despite occasional live performance missteps, Mahadevan finds solace in his fans' acceptance. Celebrating 30 years in the Indian music scene, his contributions as part of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy include legendary tracks like 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Kal Ho Na Ho', yet 'Breathless' remains an all-time favorite globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)