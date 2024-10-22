Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan Hails Indian Cinema and Fashion's Global Triumph

At the NDTV World Summit 2024, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the international success of Indian films and fashion. She noted the global appeal of cultural elements such as songs and dance, while highlighting her film 'The Buckingham Murders' and her upcoming project 'Singham Again'.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:09 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded the global recognition of Indian cinema and fashion at the NDTV World Summit 2024. Addressing the event on Tuesday, Kareena shared her joy over Indian films, music, and dance captivating audiences worldwide.

In an interview with ANI, she remarked, "Indian films and fashion are having a very big moment. The entire world is talking about Indian films. 'Laapataa Ladies' going out for the Oscars. People are watching films in our language which is great as we are also being true to our culture and heritage. I think they love the song and dance...They love the colour. They love to watch all of that. So that's why I think everybody gets hooked on it. Till today people talked about the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' lehenga because they connect with Indian culture, and song and dance...I feel very happy as people are now watching more content from India."

Kareena further emphasized the fashion industry's momentous period, attributing it to exceptional craftsmanship and the increasing appreciation of Indian heritage. She stated, "It is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship. Indian heritage and their craftsman are finally getting their due. Everyone is always fascinated by our nation, our culture because it is such a great heritage and tradition."

On her professional front, Kapoor has garnered attention for her latest film, 'The Buckingham Murders,' directed by Hansal Mehta. Released in theatres on September 13, the film depicts Kareena's character, Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra, as she tackles the loss of her son and a new, challenging case. Additionally, she is poised to feature in 'Singham Again,' a high-octane action film directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, set for a November release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

