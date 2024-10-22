Left Menu

Salman Khan Joins 'Singham Again': A Star-Studded Cop Universe Expands

Salman Khan is set to reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, bringing a fresh twist to the Cop Universe. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and others in a modern interpretation of the Ramayana set to release this Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:42 IST
Salman Khan, Singham Again poster (Photo/instagram/beingsalmankhan/ajaydvgn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of Salman Khan's iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg series, have reason to celebrate. The celebrated actor is making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film, 'Singham Again'. Salman will revive his beloved cop persona, adding a touch of nostalgia and excitement for audiences.

The film's trailer, which recently premiered, features a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. This nearly five-minute teaser is a whirlwind of explosive action and compelling dialogue, giving viewers a peek into the dynamic ensemble cast. Notably, the trailer subtly nods to the Ramayana, reimagining its characters through a modern lens. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, clashing with Arjun Kapoor, who embodies the modern Ram, tackling the film's central 'Good versus Evil' theme.

Kareena Kapoor stars as Ajay's on-screen wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar return as their cop avatars, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Exciting newcomers, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff join the ranks of the Cop Universe, with Deepika debuting as 'Lady Singham' and Tiger playing ACP Satya Pattnaik. 'Singham Again' marks the third instalment in the successful franchise, which debuted in 2011 and produced a sequel in 2014. With a dramatic plot and a stellar cast, the film is set to light up cinemas this Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

