Left Menu

Bengali Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit Extension Sparks Relief

Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen expressed gratitude for the extension of her residence permit in India, approved by Home Minister Amit Shah. Her permit, expired in July, was recently extended, ending months of anxiety. Meanwhile, her Facebook account remains incorrectly memorialized due to a fake death certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:39 IST
Bengali Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit Extension Sparks Relief
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bangladeshi author and rights activist Taslima Nasreen expressed her gratitude towards Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for approving the extension of her residence permit. This action, which came just hours after Nasreen expressed her concerns on social media, ends a distressing three-month period for the writer.

Nasreen, who has resided in India since 2004, except for a two-year expulsion, faced uncertainty when her permit expired in July. Despite previous automatic renewals, this time the process was delayed, leaving her anxious about her future.

Additionally, Nasreen revealed how a fake death certificate led Facebook to memorialize her account, an error rooted in misinformation by extremists. Despite her efforts to rectify this mistake, her account remains inaccessible, adding to her distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024