Bengali Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit Extension Sparks Relief

Renowned Bangladeshi author and rights activist Taslima Nasreen expressed her gratitude towards Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for approving the extension of her residence permit. This action, which came just hours after Nasreen expressed her concerns on social media, ends a distressing three-month period for the writer.

Nasreen, who has resided in India since 2004, except for a two-year expulsion, faced uncertainty when her permit expired in July. Despite previous automatic renewals, this time the process was delayed, leaving her anxious about her future.

Additionally, Nasreen revealed how a fake death certificate led Facebook to memorialize her account, an error rooted in misinformation by extremists. Despite her efforts to rectify this mistake, her account remains inaccessible, adding to her distress.

