Pakistan's Year-Long Ban on Social Media Platform X: A Deep Dive into Censorship and Criticism

It's been a year since Pakistan banned the social media platform X amid rising political tensions. The move, initially justified by national security concerns, has faced widespread criticism. Amidst mounting pressure, the government shows no intention of reversing its decision, citing ongoing defamation against key figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:47 IST
The Pakistan government's prohibition of the social media platform X has entered its year-long mark, showing no signs of being lifted. The ban, initiated amidst growing public criticism of governmental and military affairs, now poses significant concerns regarding free speech in the nation.

Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) indicate that the limitation will persist until a viable solution to the online criticism is identified, largely stirred by opposition parties like Imran Khan's PTI, which have targeted military and governmental figures.

This decision has not only sparked legal challenges but has also intensified scrutiny on the military-backed government's approach to regulating online discourse. The recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act further tighten control, evoking a strong response from civil society and journalist entities calling for immediate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

