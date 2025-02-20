Pakistan's Year-Long Ban on Social Media Platform X: A Deep Dive into Censorship and Criticism

The Pakistan government's prohibition of the social media platform X has entered its year-long mark, showing no signs of being lifted. The ban, initiated amidst growing public criticism of governmental and military affairs, now poses significant concerns regarding free speech in the nation.

Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) indicate that the limitation will persist until a viable solution to the online criticism is identified, largely stirred by opposition parties like Imran Khan's PTI, which have targeted military and governmental figures.

This decision has not only sparked legal challenges but has also intensified scrutiny on the military-backed government's approach to regulating online discourse. The recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act further tighten control, evoking a strong response from civil society and journalist entities calling for immediate changes.

