Pakistan's Year-Long Ban on Social Media Platform X: A Deep Dive into Censorship and Criticism
It's been a year since Pakistan banned the social media platform X amid rising political tensions. The move, initially justified by national security concerns, has faced widespread criticism. Amidst mounting pressure, the government shows no intention of reversing its decision, citing ongoing defamation against key figures.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan government's prohibition of the social media platform X has entered its year-long mark, showing no signs of being lifted. The ban, initiated amidst growing public criticism of governmental and military affairs, now poses significant concerns regarding free speech in the nation.
Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) indicate that the limitation will persist until a viable solution to the online criticism is identified, largely stirred by opposition parties like Imran Khan's PTI, which have targeted military and governmental figures.
This decision has not only sparked legal challenges but has also intensified scrutiny on the military-backed government's approach to regulating online discourse. The recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act further tighten control, evoking a strong response from civil society and journalist entities calling for immediate changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- ban
- social media
- X
- PML-N
- PTI
- free speech
- censorship
- government
- military
ALSO READ
Honda-Nissan Merger Talks Hit Roadblock Amid Industry Disruptions
DeepSeek's Disruptive Rise: Shaking Up the AI Landscape
Massive Cash Seizure in Odisha Corruption Crackdown
The Controversial Letter: PTI's Allegations and Military's Denial
Saudi Film Nights Captivate India: A Cinematic Bridge Between Cultures