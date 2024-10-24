Left Menu

Cardi B's Medical Setback Forces Festival Cancellation

Cardi B has been hospitalized due to a medical emergency, forcing her to cancel her headlining performance at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta. She has expressed disappointment for not meeting her fans and promises a strong return. Cardi recently gave birth to her third child amid ongoing divorce proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:27 IST
Cardi B

Cardi B has been hospitalized following a medical emergency, leading to the cancellation of her Saturday night headlining performance at Atlanta's ONE MusicFest.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy Award-winning rapper expressed her disappointment at being unable to meet her fans this weekend. 'I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,' she wrote. She assured fans of her swift return, saying, 'I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry.'

The 32-year-old artist, originally from New York, did not disclose details about her condition. Cardi's hospitalization comes less than two months after she gave birth to her third child with fellow rapper Offset, amid ongoing divorce proceedings. She was scheduled to share the stage with artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna, and GloRilla at the two-day event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

