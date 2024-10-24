Lights, Laughs, and Legends: Kartik Aayran Talks 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan has shared his rewarding experience working alongside the talented Vidya Balan and the legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene in the much-anticipated horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

Reprising his role as Rooh Baba, Aaryan highlighted the lively atmosphere created by Balan's infectious laughter and fondly described his admiration for Dixit. The star's willingness to work with such esteemed colleagues shows his deep respect for their craft.

The third installment, slated for a Diwali release, is expected to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline. Aaryan remains optimistic about the film's reception, expressing his hope that it will attract families to theatres. With additional exciting projects lined up, including a collaboration with Anurag Basu, the actor continues to cement his place in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)