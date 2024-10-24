Left Menu

Tigmanshu Dhulia Takes a Stand: Embracing Theatrical Releases Over OTT

Renowned filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia critiques OTT platforms for lacking content vision, stating his preference for theatrical releases. Known for 'Paan Singh Tomar', Dhulia is delving into short films while prepping 'Ghamasaan' for cinema. He's also engaged in biopic projects, focusing on film and cricket legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:25 IST
In a candid revelation, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia expressed his disillusionment with OTT platforms, describing them as lacking the creative freedom he initially envisioned. Known for acclaimed films like 'Paan Singh Tomar', Dhulia is now focusing on theatrical movies over digital streaming.

Dhulia's recent works include the short film 'The Promise' featuring Jim Sarbh and Priyamani, showcased at the Mumbai Film Festival. His upcoming projects include 'Ghamasaan', a thriller featuring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, set for a theatrical release, and a secretive biopic of a film industry personality.

Aside from directing, Dhulia is also producing a biopic on Palwankar Baloo, based on Ramchandra Guha's book, with Ajay Devgn starring. His pivot back to traditional cinema highlights his commitment to content authenticity and storytelling innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

