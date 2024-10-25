Menendez Brothers' Potential Parole: New Evidence Emerges
Los Angeles prosecutors, citing new evidence of abuse, are seeking parole for Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. Despite opposition within the DA's office, DA Gascon advocates for their release, amidst revived interest due to a recent Netflix series on the case.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced plans to seek parole for Erik and Lyle Menendez, citing new evidence that their father sexually abused them. The brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, in a case that drew significant public attention at the time.
Gascon argued that the Menendez brothers, now in their 50s, have served their debt to society and should be eligible for parole due to their ages at the time of the crime. However, the decision faces opposition from within his office, with prosecutors expected to battle it out in a forthcoming court hearing.
The case has gained renewed interest following a Netflix series, and potential new evidence has surfaced alleging that the brothers were victims of longstanding abuse. The DA's recommendation for release is seen against a backdrop of political pressure, with Gascon facing a re-election challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
